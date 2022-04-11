Beast FIRST movie review out: Thalapathy Vijay is 'razor-sharp' in 'slick action-thriller'

If you're obsessed with Indian action flicks, it's likely that you will be looking forward to watching the upcoming film, 'Beast' starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde at the nearest cinema halls on April 13.

But before you book your tickets to go watch 'Beast', you may want to read the film's first review that is already out. A UAE-based critic, Umair Sandhu shared the first review of 'Beast' on his Instagram handle and has called the Thalapathy Vijay starrer a 'slick action-thriller'. Stating that Vijay has done 'an incredibly good job', the film critic mentioned that 'there's never a dull moment when he's on screen'.

Umair added that Vijay stole the show in the film and added that 'Beast' keeps you "engrossed", "enthralled" and "captivated" all through. The critic further added that premise of the film is "fascinating" and "watertight" while the screenplay is "razor-sharp". In the end, Umair lauded Vijay's performance in 'Beast' and wrote that the actor's act is "shocking" and "clap-worthy".

Check out the review below:

Meanwhile, Vijay's highly anticipated movie 'Beast', which is set to release in theatres on April 13, suffered a huge blow as it got banned in Kuwait and Qatar.

Although the reasons are still unclear, it is speculated that the decision comes from the portrayal of Muslims in the film. The film reportedly depicts Muslim characters as terrorists. In a parallel narrative, it is also believed that the reason could be because of the movie's anti-Pakistan sentiments.

'Beast', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is a hostage drama with Vijay playing the leading role.

Interestingly, while the film has been banned in Kuwait and Qatar, it has gotten clearance in the UAE and other Arab countries.