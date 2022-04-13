Beast movie review: Netizens upset with director Nelson Dilipkumar for wafer-thin plot

The much-awaited Thalapathy Vijay starrer action comedy 'Beast' has finally released in theatres on April 13. Though one half of the audience is amazed by Vijay's power-packed performance as RAW agent Veera Raghavan, the other half is criticising director Nelson Dilipkumar for the wafer-thin plot and lack of direction in the Tamil film.

'Beast' is the third directorial of Nelson Dilipkumar, credited as Nelson in films. He is known for combining action with dark comedy in his movies. His last two films 'Kolamaavu Kokila' and 'Doctor' were critically acclaimed, though this time it seems that Nelson has missed his mark.

Sharing his review after watching the first day first show of 'Beast', a netizen wrote, "#BeastFDFS #NelsonDilipkumar just wasted a huge opportunity…. It’s neither a Vijay film nor a Nelson film #ActorVijay shines and some comic elements works but overall its a very average movie".

#BeastFDFS #NelsonDilipkumar just wasted a huge opportunity…. It’s neither a Vijay film nor a Nelson film#ActorVijay shines and some comic elements works but overall its a very average movie…. #Kiranreviews #BeastMovie #TamilCinema #USA pic.twitter.com/rOnN33ktU6 — Kiran Kumar (@KIRAN_MAANICKAM) April 13, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, "#BeastReview (3/3) Wafer Thin Plot from #NelsonDilipkumar Predictability is the Villain! 1st half is tightly packed, but 2nd half could have been better! Comedy Scenes doesn't really work ! Antagonist are not strong to match the Hero! Watch it for #ThalapathyVijay's Swag!"

#BeastReview (3/3)

Wafer Thin Plot from #NelsonDilipkumar

Predictability is the Villain!

1st half is tightly packed, but 2nd half could have been better! Comedy Scenes doesn't really work !

Antagonist are not strong to match the Hero!

Watch it for #ThalapathyVijay Swag! — KollywoodLife (@KollywoodL) April 13, 2022

As Nelson's next film with the superstar Rajinikanth has already been announced, one netizen trolled the filmmaker by sharing a picture of Rajinikanth crying from one of his movies.

One review mentioned that Nelson had dynamite in his hand, but he completely misused it as he wrote, Neither Comedy nor an Action film #Vijay #ManojParamahamsa and #Anirudh and Entire Doctor film cast did their part well. Completely #NelsonDilipkumar misused dynamite in his hand".



Neither Comedy nor an Action film #Vijay #ManojParamahamsa and #Anirudh and Entire Doctor film cast did their part well



Completely #NelsonDilipkumar misused a dynamite in his hand https://t.co/YDTLX8V3uJ — Bheeshma Talks (@BheeshmaTalks) April 13, 2022

READ | Beast movie review: Twitter calls Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'one-man show' and 'true feast'

There have been several Twitter users who have applauded Vijay's terrific act in the movie and also called it a 'one-man show'. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, 'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles.