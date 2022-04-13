Beast movie review: Fans hail Thalapathy Vijay's performance, film opens to mixed response

After 'Master', Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has returned to the theatres with massive anticipation from his film 'Beast' that was released in cinema halls today (April 13). However, not as one would have expected, 'Beast' has opened to mixed reviews from cinephiles.

While Thalapathy Vijay's fantastic, powerful performance is being lauded, cinemagoers are not happy with the "outdated plot, weak writing and poor screenplay." Some moviegoers have even called out the film for its "illogical stunt sequences."

A Twitter user while mentioning that 'Beast' isn't a "terrible movie" wrote that such a film coming from Nelson after the masterpiece 'Doctor' is a "let down." Another Twitter user tagged 'Beast' as a below-average film.

"Just completed watching the movie #Beast. Its below avg movie not as expected.. Waiting for #KGF2," wrote the user on Twitter.

"#Beast: WASTE Actor #Vijay tried his best to save the film with his fine performance but he has also failed in that attempt. Neither the script nor the execution clicked. Nelson goofed up everything. Anirudh music is the only positive. A BIG disappointment. God save beast," wrote yet another Twitter user.

Check out the tweets here:

#Beast - 2.25/5.00 (47%)



Outdated Plot, Weak Writing, Poor Screenplay! Comedy works in parts. Illogical stunt sequences and not a single scoring scene.



First half is good & drags towards climax.



Vijay's swag, style and screen presence is terrific and watch it for him — Dindigul Cinemas (@DindigulCinemas) April 13, 2022

#Beast is not a terrible movie . However, it’s a Major let down from Nelson after the masterpiece called Doctor . — Prem (@ogpremg) April 13, 2022

#Beast:



WASTE



Actor #Vijay tried his best to save the film with his fine performance but he has also failed in that attempt. Neither the script nor the execution clicked. Nelson goofed up everything. Anirudh music is the only positive. A BIG disappointment.

God save boost pic.twitter.com/ME2B98hycq — buiseness man (@Santoshgp46) April 13, 2022

Just completed watching the movie #Beast. Its below avg movie not as expected.. Waiting for #KGF2 April 13, 2022



Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been heaping praise on the superstar for his performance in the film.

Check out the tweets below:

#Beast An out & out #ThalapathyVijay action thriller laced with comedy. As one-man army #Vijay is fab and holds this uneven mass film together & is terrific in action . @selvaraghavan is the other bright spot, music of @anirudhofficial & picturisation of #JollyOGymkhana splendid. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 13, 2022

Literally felt the power & fire!!!Blockbuster beast...loved every scene....thalapathy Vera level ma...true feast...

Meaner..Leaner..Stronger!!#BeastMovie #Beast — VJ Nivedhitha (@NivedhithaVJ) April 13, 2022

#Beast : The much-celebrated mall gun shoot action scenes shown in the trailer look superb on the big screen too. Slick Dop @manojdft @anbariv have nicely utilised #ThalapathyVijay's screen presence, style sense & agility. And, nice attempt with the skating action sequence. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 13, 2022



In a surprising move, ahead of the release of 'Beast', actor Vijay, who is called 'Thalapathy' in Tamil Nadu, finally appeared in front of a TV channel for an interview, after nearly over a decade.

Quoting the reason behind his decision not to appear before the media, Vijay stated that he was once misquoted by a newspaper, and hence forbid himself from attending movie-related interviews.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, 'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.