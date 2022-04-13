Search icon
Beast movie review: Fans hail Thalapathy Vijay's performance, film opens to mixed response

Beast movie review: While Thalapathy Vijay's fantastic is being lauded, cinemagoers are not happy with the "outdated plot and weak writing".

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

After 'Master', Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has returned to the theatres with massive anticipation from his film 'Beast' that was released in cinema halls today (April 13). However, not as one would have expected, 'Beast' has opened to mixed reviews from cinephiles. 

While Thalapathy Vijay's fantastic, powerful performance is being lauded, cinemagoers are not happy with the "outdated plot, weak writing and poor screenplay." Some moviegoers have even called out the film for its "illogical stunt sequences."

A Twitter user while mentioning that 'Beast' isn't a "terrible movie" wrote that such a film coming from Nelson after the masterpiece 'Doctor' is a "let down." Another Twitter user tagged 'Beast' as a below-average film. 

"Just completed watching the movie #Beast. Its below avg movie not as expected.. Waiting for #KGF2," wrote the user on Twitter. 

"#Beast: WASTE Actor #Vijay tried his best to save the film with his fine performance but he has also failed in that attempt. Neither the script nor the execution clicked. Nelson goofed up everything. Anirudh music is the only positive. A BIG disappointment. God save beast," wrote yet another Twitter user. 

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's fans have been heaping praise on the superstar for his performance in the film. 

In a surprising move, ahead of the release of 'Beast', actor Vijay, who is called 'Thalapathy' in Tamil Nadu, finally appeared in front of a TV channel for an interview, after nearly over a decade. 

Quoting the reason behind his decision not to appear before the media, Vijay stated that he was once misquoted by a newspaper, and hence forbid himself from attending movie-related interviews.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, 'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. 

 

 

