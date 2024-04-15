'Ban gaya cool?': AP Dhillon slammed for breaking guitar on stage during live performance at Coachella

AP Dhillon broke the guitar during his live concert at the Coachella 2024 festival.

Rapper AP Dhillon, on Monday, took to Instagram and showed a bit of his performance at the Coachella 2024 festival. He posted a video on his Instagram where he's playing guitar on stage.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the rapper breaking the guitar. He is being slammed for this on social media. One of the social media users wrote, "Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss." The second one said, "that is what makes Diljit different from others."

The third one said, "And you think doing this looked good?" The fourth one said, "Why just why did you have to do that!" The fifth one said, "Nigga trying to be a cool So I wanna tell you no you aren’t you’re just overrated @gurindergill96 he’s the best artist." The sixth one said, "Frustration me guitar Tod dia..!! Crowd nahi hoga."

Last year, taking to his Instagram Stories on September 21, Dhillon wrote, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division."

Talking about how artists are used by the political groups to further their own agendas, the Brown Munde singer added, "Special interest and political groups constantly use our public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender, etc."