Meet father-son duo who lost all money in a infamous scam, sold bags on streets of Mumbai; now own Rs 250 crore company

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Surat airport

Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

Shocking: Delhi woman dies as saree gets stuck between Metro door, dragged along platform

Salaar crew member seemingly spoils Prabhas-starrer's KGF connect in viral video, fans call her 'Tom Holland of India'

Entertainment

Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

With Srii Murali in the lead role, Bagheera, scripted by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri, teases thrilling action sequences that are set to captivate audiences.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

On December 17, the teaser for the highly anticipated film Bagheera was revealed, coinciding with actor Srii Murali's birthday. With Srii Murali in the lead role, the movie, scripted by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri, teases thrilling action sequences that are set to captivate audiences.

The action-packed teaser grants a sneak peek into the film's universe, unveiling the raw and riveting drama that lies ahead. Promising high-octane action sequences, it sets the stage for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the thrilling narrative awaiting audiences.

