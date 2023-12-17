Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali roars in Prashanth Neel's action-packed film, fans say 'giving us goosebumps'

With Srii Murali in the lead role, Bagheera, scripted by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri, teases thrilling action sequences that are set to captivate audiences.

On December 17, the teaser for the highly anticipated film Bagheera was revealed, coinciding with actor Srii Murali's birthday. With Srii Murali in the lead role, the movie, scripted by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr. Suri, teases thrilling action sequences that are set to captivate audiences.

The action-packed teaser grants a sneak peek into the film's universe, unveiling the raw and riveting drama that lies ahead. Promising high-octane action sequences, it sets the stage for an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the thrilling narrative awaiting audiences.