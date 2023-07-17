Headlines

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

In a recent podcast, Badshah opened up about his conflict with Honey Singh when they were a part of the same band Mafia Mundeer.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Before making their way into the Hindi film industry, Badshah and Honey Singh were part of a band called Mafia Mundeer with three other members Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil’ Golu. Now, in a recent podcast, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah, has opened up about his conflict with Honey Singh in the band.

Talking to Raj Shamani, the Sab Gazab singer said, "Mafia Mundeer was a thought, and like-minded people got together. Primarily it was just me and Honey. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls. But till the time we were in Mafia Mundeer, we never met. If we had met, maybe things would have been different."

Claiming that the Brown Rang singer concentrated on his solo career, he further added, "We made songs but they were not released. Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out Get Up Jawani."

Sharing his thoughts as he is directly speaking to Singh, Badshah stated, "We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centered. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."

The band Mafia Mundeer broke up in 2012 when the members split up. Together, they created multiple hits such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane among others.

