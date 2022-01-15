Arslan Goni opens up on relationship rumours with Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and actor Arslan Goni's rumoured affair has been in the news for the past few years, and their social media PDA's adds more fuel to the rumours. Now, Goni has spoken about his relationship with Sussanne and cleared the air. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Arslan shared his thought about the rumours of his and Sussanne's relationship by saying, "Two people living a good happy life and that’s it."

Recently when Sussanne put up the news of her being tested COVID positive, Goni commented on the post with a lovely message, several kisses and heart emojis. When he was quipped about it, the actor said, "What do I tell someone who has come out positive? I will always wish them god bless you, and that you will get well soon." Goni further added that he doesn't care about online trolling and comments, "As far as going viral is concerned and what people are saying, I cannot read all those messages. I don’t do that. Everyone has the right to say what they want to. But I am supposed to say something sweet to someone who has just tested positive!"



Last year, on 19 December, Sussane Khan penned a heartfelt message for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni on the occasion of his birthday. While wishing him, Sussanse called Arslan Goni 'the most positive energy.'

While sharing a picture with Arslan Goni on Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021." Sussane can be seen giving side hug to Arslan in the photo.