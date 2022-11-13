Search icon
All you need to know about Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik hosted The Mirza Malik show

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik will reportedly host a show titled The Mirza Malik show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marriage has been the topic of much discussion online, with rumours abounding that the famous pair has chosen to get a divorce. However, the story has taken a new turn as Sania and Shoaib are all prepared to work together to host a new TV show. 

According to numerous sources, the couple has divorced, but none of them spoke out about the tense situation because of legal concerns. 

The couple will reportedly host a show titled 'The Mirza Malik show.’ 

For the unversed, Shoaib announced the show and shared its first look back in March. He had mentioned that ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ will be released on Urduflix, i.e. the first Urdu OTT platform in Pakistan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to thebridge.in , the chat show, led by the world athletic superstars, will have one-hour episodes that will feature hilarious, lighthearted, and encouraging content and won't involve anything remotely contentious concerning an India-Pakistan connection that will put guests in an unpleasant position. The Shoaib & Sania Show, according to Mirza, will have similar content to The Kapil Sharma Show, one of India's most popular comedies, but it will also be appropriate for families and not only be pure humour. 

Also read: Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce saga gets new twist, star couple to host TV show together

According to reports, Shoaib Malik and Pakistani model Ayesha Omar's closeness during a recent photoshoot contributed to some strain in Shoaib and Sania Malik's marriage and later Sania found out that Malik was cheating on her. 

Although it has been reported that Sania and Shoaib live apart, they will co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. 

For those who do not already know, Shoaib and Sania were wed in Hyderabad in April 2010 and welcomed a son they called Izhaan in 2018. 

 

