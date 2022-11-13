Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce saga gets new twist, star couple to host TV show together

Amid rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce, the star couple is all set to host a TV show together, named 'The Mirza Malik show.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce saga gets new twist, star couple to host TV show together
DNA file pic

The marriage of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has been the talk of the town on the internet, with speculation rife that the star couple has opted for divorce, although the saga has taken a new twist as Sania and Shoaib are all set to come together and host a new TV show together. 

Sania and Shoaib have been rumoured to be living separately, although they will be co-parenting their on Izhaan Mirza Malik together. As per multiple reports, the couple had already finalised their divorce, although due to some legal issues, neither of them commented on the volatile situation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.