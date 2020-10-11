'Agastya is definitely missing you most': Natasa Stankovic shares unseen moments of Hardik Pandya on his birthday

Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday on October 11 and has turned 27 this year. Social media pages are flooded with wishes for the all-rounder cricket player. Now, Hardik's wife and dancer Nataša Stanković has also wished her husband with a series of unseen moments with him. The couple who tied the knot, welcomed a baby boy Agastya Pandya earlier this year. Natasa posted unseen photos of them with their infant son.

In the photos, we see moments of Hardik proposing Natasa for marriage. He is also cradling Natasa's baby bump in a couple of photos. The rest of the photos shared by Natasa are of the cricketer with his son Agastya.

She captioned the post stating, "Happy bday to my favourite, my best friend and my love. You bring so much joy and happiness in our lives. I’m thankful for you and for every moment that we have spent together. Can’t wait for you to come back and spend time with Agastya as he is definitely missing you the most. You are the best and we love you. Keep shining and inspiring us. You deserve all the happiness in the world @hardikpandya93 #tothemoonandback".

Earlier during an interaction with CricBuzz, Hardik spoke about his first meet with Natasa. He stated, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, 'I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better.' They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want."