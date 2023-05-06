Search icon
Adah Sharma thanks audience for The Kerala Story's bumper opening, advises protestors to 'google two words...'

Adah Sharma reacted to the audience's reaction to her latest-released, The Kerala Story, and she even advised people who continue to believe that the film is propaganda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma is on cloud-9 as her latest movie, The Kerala Story is been enormous love and appreciation from the masses. The 8-crore opening day figures consolidate the facts that the movie, which was earlier ignored by few will grow stronger with each passing day. 

Owing to the positive reactions from the audiences, Adah Sharma penned a heartfelt note, thanking people for accepting their film, giving standing ovations, and turning the shows hosueful. On Instagram, Sharma shared a carousel post with stills from the latest film and wrote, "Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening! I could never have dreamed of so much." 

Adah added that all her dreams are coming true. She also advised another section of the audience, who continue to believe that the film is a 'propaganda.' Adah wrote, "And for the the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film ,saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request , Google two words ISIS and Brides...maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Earlier in the day, director Sudipto Sen reacts to the success of The Kerala Story. Sharing his views on the audience response to The Kerala Story, Sudipto told Etimes, "When the teaser and later when the trailer of our film released, many thought it is 'anti-Islam.' So many jumped on and started shouting and abusing us. Now, the film is released and the same people are watching the film and the same people are showering praise on us." Sen advised the audience to watch the film and then judge it. The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. 

