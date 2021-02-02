'Aaraattu' Poster: Mohanlal impresses in a massy look acing the 'Kalari' pose

After Drishyam 2, Mohanlal jumped to his next project which is Aaraattu. The film is directed by Unnikrishnan B and now the superstar has shared the new poster from the film. In the poster, Mohanlal is seen giving a fierce look wearing a black shirt and a white mundu. The actor is seen doing the 'Kalari' pose against the backdrop of a black luxurious car. The poster also features the title of the film Aaraattu.

Mohanlal captioned his post by stating, "#Aaraattu Official Poster @unnikrishnan_b_director." Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is currently in progress.

Check out the poster below:

Earlier while talking about the shooting of Aaraattu, Unnikrishnan told The News Minute, "Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the majority of the movies that were shot recently don't have stunt choreography, but our film has. So, the fight master and his assistants will quarantine for seven days and then take the tests. Even during the shoot, they will maintain social distancing. This is how big films are being made in Bollywood."

Aaraattu also stars Shraddha Srinath as the female lead along with Saikumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan and Ashwin Kumar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's upcoming release is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, the actor plays the role of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Along with Mohanlal, the film also stars Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

As per reports, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to release in March this year.