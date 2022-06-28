Aamir Khan's photo with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela breaks the internet

Aamir Khan-Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela/Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan met Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela at the latter's home in Hyderabad recently. Before Aamir, the star couple had also hosted actors Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh at their home as seen in the photos shared by Upasana on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Our darling @alwaysrhyme (dog emoji) is getting too much love. (hugs emoji) Thoroughly enjoyed both evenings." Rhyme is Ram and Upasana's pet dog and the photo was even shared from Rhyme's Instagram account with the caption, "More cuddles for me".

Pooja Hegde was the first one to react to the photos shared by Ram's wife as she took to the comments section and wrote, "Thank youuu for all the yummy food and hospitality". Upasana, in her reply, asked her to come more often to their home. Salman and Pooja are in Hyderabad shooting for their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali aka Bhaijaan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas are also in Hyderabad shooting for their upcoming science-fiction film tentatively titled Project K. Their photo, along with the South Indian stars Nani and Dulquer Salmaan and the filmmakers Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and veteran director K. Raghavendra Rao had gone viral recently.



Big B shared the star-studded picture on his Instagram account, and in another picture, he mentioned that he met Aamir Khan as he stepped out of the new office of film production company Vyjayanthi Movies. Seeing the 3 Idiots star in Hyderabad, we can guess that either he too is going to lead a pan-India film or he might play a cameo in Project K.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, while Ram Charan has Shankar's next big-budget film currently titled #RC15 in his pipeline. The former supported the latter in his latest release RRR as he was seen grooving to Naacho Naacho along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Alia Bhatt at the film's promotional event in Delhi.