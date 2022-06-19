Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela gives sneak peek of 10th wedding anniversary celebration in Italy

Upasana Konidela/Instagram

The RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on June 14 in Italy. On Saturday, June 18, Upasana treated her fans to a glimpse of their celebrations on social media as she shared a video encapsulating the best moments from their Italian vacation.

Taking to her Instagram Reels, Upasana dropped a video where the couple can be seen enjoying a good time with their close friends. There are many pictures in the video where she is seen taking a walk on a road, posing with her friends with a rock in their hands. It also showed Ram playing with a dog and later walking it as a group of people followed him.

The husband-wife duo were also seen sharing a laugh, posing for pictures, and taking a walk as they held hands. Upasana was also seen celebrating the bash with firecrackers and also gave a glimpse of their customised menu. In one of the photos, Ram was seen holding a mic near his better half as she smiled.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever. While we were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope."



Her caption continued, "Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. grateful & thankful. Lots of love" and she tagged their friends with whom they celebrated their special day, along with adding the hashtag #ur10 as the initials of Upasana and Ram.

Ram Charan and Upasana had tied the knot on June 14, 2012, after dating for several years. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya but the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Charan will be seen next opposite Kiara Advani in S. Shankar's next, which has the current working title of RC15.



