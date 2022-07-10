7 years of Baahubali The Beginning: When Prabhas was ready to give 7 years to SS Rajamouli's epic

Prabhas in Baahubali/File photo

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning was released on July 10, 2015, and it completes seven years of its release today. The film left everyone talking about one big question, "Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?" that led to taking the anticipation of the next chapter Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to the next level.

Prabhas, who starred in the dual role of Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, gave four to five years of his life to the Baahubali universe. During a press conference about Baahubali: The Beginning, Prabhas had said “For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project."

The Telugu superstar's discipline and dedication were genuinely justified when the film was released as it went to become a global blockbuster collecting around Rs 650 crore worldwide. Moreover, the stardom that Prabhas achieved with this film was just unforgettable and he set a benchmark in the Indian film industry.



Apart from Prabhas, the period action film starred Rana Daggubati as the main antagonist playing the role of Baahubali's evil cousin Bhallaaladeva claiming his reign over the Mahishmati kingdom. Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar among others also played crucial roles in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in Om Raut's Adipurush based on the mythological tale of Ramayana in which his character is based on Lord Rama, whereas Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan portray characters based on Sita and Ravana respectively. Initially slated to release on August 11, 2022, the film will now be hitting theatres on January 12, 2023.