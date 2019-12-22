66th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday; Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, others to be honoured

It was on August 9, 2019, Rahul Rawail, the jury head announced the winner of 66th National Film Awards. With this announcement, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal were declared Best Actors for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. Keerthy Suresh went on to win Best Actress Award for her role in Mahanati. Moreover, Surekha Sikri has been bestowed with Best Supporting Actress Award for her incredible performance in Badhaai Ho.

Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Now, after four months of declaring the winners, they will be given awards on Monday that is, December 23, 2019. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi and not President Ram Nath Kovind, but Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be presenting awards to winners. As per reports in PTI, Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a high tea for the winners post the event.

For the uninitiated, check out the complete list of 66th National Film Awards winners below:

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, 'Ghoomar'

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil' from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Actors who get a special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs