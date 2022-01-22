3 films made under Puneeth Rajkumar's production house to release online, details here

Puneeth, who was the youngest child of matinee idol Rajkumar, had established himself as one of the most bankable actors of the Kannada film industry. He wanted to become an actor like his father since childhood. Puneeth moved to Mysore with his family when he was just 6 years old. He started his career as a child artist and emerged as an actor who created a huge fanbase because of his dedication to his work. His fans often called him Power Star because of various reasons.

On October 19, 2021, Puneeth passed away at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Soon after the news of his death surfaced, his fans flooded social media condolence messages, mourning his tragic loss.

However, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video will be conducting a world premiere of three films from his PRK Productions, in the beloved memory of the late actor.

‘Man of the Match’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’, and ‘Family Pack’ will be releasing in the coming months. According to ANI, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who is the producer (PRK Productions) said, “Puneeth Rajkumar’s distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers the world over.”

While ‘Man of the Match’ is a modern-day reflection of human emotions and social challenges starring some of the finest upcoming actors like Atharva Prakash K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, ‘One Cut Two Cut’ brings the story of a day when everything went haywire in a mad-cap comedy featuring Danish Sait, Prakash Belavadi and Samyukta Hornad.

‘Family Pack’ is a romantic comedy starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in lead roles. Fans will also be able to watch five of the actor’s most memorable films, ‘Law’, ‘French Biryani’, ‘Kavaludaari’, ‘Mayabazaar’, and ‘Yuvarathnaa’ free on the digital platform. (With inputs from ANI)