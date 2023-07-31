Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Samantha took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped an adorable clip of working out on a mat along with her pet cat Gelato.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the India after a rejuvenating Bali trip with her friends, and it looks like the actress is now fully committed to her fitness regimen. Recently, the Yashoda actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped an adorable clip of working out on a mat. However, she was not alone in the photo. Samantha was accompanied by her pet cat, Gelato, who joined her for the workout session. In the photo, we can see Samantha with a cute smile on her face as she sweats it out with her furry workout buddy.

The heartwarming bond between the two shines through as can be seen exercising together in another photo. This time, we can see Gelato getting on a weighing scale.

Earlier, Samantha dropped a few sneak peeks from her recent Bali vacay with her friend and choreographer Anusha Swamy on Instagram, along with the caption," Live a little they said". If the post is any hint, the Super Delux actress had a relaxing time during her time away.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys work sabbatical

Back in October 2022, Samantha announced that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Myositis. The condition causes chronic inflammation in the muscles. Although the stunner was fulfilling her professional commitments despite facing health issues, she decided to focus on her health by taking some time off work. Going by the reports, Samantha has not signed any new project for now and has even returned any advance taken for new commitments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s forthcoming projects

Samantha's lineup includes two promising ventures — Kushi and Citadel. The actress will be seen romancing Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. Prestigious production banner Mythri Movie Makers is backing the romantic entertainer slated to reach the cinema halls on September 1. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Sharanya Pradeep will also essay ancillary roles in the highly-awaited flick.

Samantha has also signed up to play an action-packed role in the forthcoming show Citadel. The venture is the Hindi version of the American show of the same name. Varun Dhawan has also been roped in to play the lead, alongside Emma Canning, Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani as the secondary cast.