WATCH: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s impromptu Butta Bomma dance

Two of them can be seen tapping their feet to the popular Telugu track, Butta Bomma.

Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday on June 22. Adding to the celebrations, Pooja Hegde, Vijay's co-star in the film Beast, took to Instagram to share an unseen video from the sets of the movie. In the video, the two of them can be seen tapping their feet to the popular Telugu track, Butta Bomma, along with two kids. Pooja Hegde, donning a formal satin shirt and denim, exuded elegance, while Thalapathy Vijay looked dapper in a black pantsuit. The duo effortlessly nailed the hook step of Butta Bomma from the movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde herself.

Expressing her excitement, Pooja Hegde captioned the video with heartfelt words. She referred to the clip as a “gem” from the sets of Beast.

Pooja’s caption read, “Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was @actorvijay Thalapathy’s bday yesterday #buttabomma #behindthescenes”

Take a look:

Fans celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Meanwhile, fans celebrated Thalapathy Vijay's birthday by gathering at a private theatre in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. They even conducted a special cake-cutting ceremony for the Mersal actor. They cut a 50-kg cake along with the message "Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu in 2026."

Thalapathy Vijay fans also distributed food to the poor and needy across Madurai as part of the celebrations and even gave out free notebooks, pens, and pencils to school students.

Thalapathy Vijay's exciting lineup

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay is presently busy with the highly-anticipated action entertainer, Leo. The project has been helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Commemorating the protagonist's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the film. The poster features Thalapathy Vijay in a fierce avatar in the middle of an intense fight sequence. He can be seen using a hammer to hit someone, who is not visible in the poster. We can also see a wolf behind Thalapathy Vijay, looking equally ferocious.

Bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, Leo will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mansoor Alikhan, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudel Menon in key roles. Trisha Krishnan, who has been roped in as the leading lady in the film, is collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay after a long gap of 14 years.

In addition to this, after winning hearts as a villain in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will once again play the antagonist in the action drama.