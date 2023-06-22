Sriya Reddy says Prabhas-Led Salaar has Game of Thrones kind of vibes

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's next is expected to be released on IMAX.

Sriya Reddy, one of the leading ladies from the South, has an exciting lineup ahead, with the much-awaited action thriller, Salaar, featuring Prabhas, up for release soon. Recently, she expressed her enthusiasm for being a part of Prashanth Neel’s directorial. Sriya Reddy was quoted as saying, “Salaar will be several notches above KGF. It will blow your mind. It is not an ordinary film. It is nothing like you’ve seen before. It’s a different world altogether.” For the unversed, the star has collaborated with the KGF maker for the first time.

With Sriya Reddy's comment about Salaar, the buzz surrounding the movie has increased many-fold. Sriya Reddy further revealed that the filmmaker is crafting a world akin to that of Game of Thrones in his upcoming film. She revealed, “Prashanth Neel is creating a world like that of Game of Thrones and Prabhas will be playing a powerful character in the movie. There’s also Prithviraj Sukumaran and other actors who could just blow everyone.”

If the reports are to be believed Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's next is expected to be released on IMAX. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make this film a visual spectacle for movie buffs. The reports also suggest that the teaser for Salaar will be unveiled in the first week of July.

About Salaar

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar is slated to hit theatres on September 28. With Shruti Haasan as the leading lady of the film, the Tollywood project will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles.

The music and background score for the film were composed by Ravi Basrur, while Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography. The editing of the movie was taken care of by Ujwal Kulkarni.

Prabhas’ other project

Prabhas has also joined forces with Nag Ashwin for the upcoming science-fiction drama, Project K. The Baahubali actor will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in the movie. Project K is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024.