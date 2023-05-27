Salman Khan Responds To Fan's Marriage Proposal In His Unique Style

Salman Khan is attending the IIFA event.

It seems Salman Khan is truly everyone’s ‘jaan’ these days. The Kick star, who is in the United Arab Emirates for the IIFA Weekend, received a marriage proposal from a fan. The actor was visibly surprised at the question. Salman Khan’s answer to his fan’s proposal has left people in splits.

It all started at an IIFA pre-event. Salman Khan was taking questions from the media when a woman asked him to marry her. “I have come all the way from Hollywood to ask you this question…I fell in love with you the moment I saw you,” the woman claimed. Salman Khan quipped, “You are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?”

Not one to be daunted, the fan replied she was talking about Salman Khan only and asked him to marry her. “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago,” the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star said.

A video of the interaction has been grabbing attention online. Fans were left surprised by Salman Khan’s answer. Some praised his humorous manner of handling the situation. “No one can match his sense of humour, are you talking about Shahrukh Khan'?? Haha,” a comment read.



Others were left in awe of his new look. “Salman bhai is getting younger daily,” a user wrote.

“Every girl's dream man,” an account remarked.

“How sweetly He answers!!,” an individual commented.

“The waiting line is already long,” another user wrote.

Earlier, a moment of Salman Khan hugging a young fan at the Mumbai airport had left social media users praising his interaction with the kid. Salman Khan gave the kid a hug after he came running towards the actor’s security team.

Salman Khan has been seen sporting a new look with French bread and a moustache. The actor sported an all-black look at the airport. It is not yet known if the new look is for one of the Kick star’s upcoming projects.

Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde. The actor is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, where he reunites with his Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan will also host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which starts on June 2. The actor has reportedly begun preparing for Kick 2 as well.