Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Redefine Love For Fans In Coffee Date Pic From London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples. Their fans excitedly await any update on the two, and make sure that their every picture goes viral on the internet. Most recently, they were captured by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they were headed to London. A lovely picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying a coffee date at a London cafe is doing rounds on the internet.

Anushka Sharma can be seen donning a white t-shirt paired with a beige-hued jacket, along with some chic accessories and cool sunglasses. Complimenting her, Virat Kohli looked dapper in a tee, paired with a denim jacket and blush-blue jeans. His latest look was completed with a stylish pair of nerdy glasses.

A fan of the couple accidentally bumped into them at the cafe and managed to capture the moment. As soon as the picture circulated online, fans could not help, but gush over these two. Many users even filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma recently made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She made a strong first impression in a stunning gown. She went for an embellished off-shoulder gown with delicate 3D flowers by designer Richard Quinn. Her classy look was tied up with a signature sleek bun and minimal diamond jewelry.

The actress was last seen in the drama Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After that, she also did a special cameo in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan.

Anushka Shetty will next grace the silver screens with Chakda 'Xpress. She will be seen reprising the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the biopic. The project will mark the actress' return to films after the birth of her daughter Vamika. Made under the direction of filmmaker Prosit Roy, the movie stars Manoj Anand, and Atul Sharma in other pivotal roles. Abhishek Banerjee has provided the screenplay of Chakda 'Xpress.