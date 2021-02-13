Uttar Pradesh colleges, universities to reopen from THIS date, details inside

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen all degree colleges, state, private universities and other educational institutions of higher learning from February 15 while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

All these institutes were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020, but now all the universities, degree colleges, and other educational institutions will function normally from next week onwards.

"All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020," reads the letter (dated February 12) of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh.

COVID protocols to be followed

According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks.

Along with this, social distancing will be followed by students sitting at a distance of six feet. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.

The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before reopening.

If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.

The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

Schools reopening

Meanwhile, the state government has already reopened the schools in the state from February 10, 20210 for classes 6 to 8. The schools for classes 1 to 5 will reopen on March 1, 2021.