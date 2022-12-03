UPSC to hold separate exam for Railway recruitment from 2023: Exam pattern, other details here

UPSC to conduct separate exam for Railway recruitment | Photo: PTI

The Ministry of Railways has declared that separate recruitment will be conducted for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) from 2023 onwards. The IRMS Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The Ministry made this decision in consultation with the UPSC and the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT).

The IRMSE will be a two-tier exam with one preliminary screening exam and a main written exam and an interview. To screen an adequate number of candidates for the examination’s second stage– the IRMS main written exam– eligible candidates will be required to appear for the Civil Services (Prelims) exam.

The IRMS (Main) exam will consist of essay-type questions spread across four papers.

IRMS: Exam pattern

Part 1 will consist of paper A for one of the languages mentioned in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. The candidate will have the choice to select the language. Paper B will be in English. These qualifying papers are for 600 marks.

Part 2 will consist of two optional subjects for 250 marks each. Candidates can choose from civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, commerce, and accountancy. The syllabus for all the optional papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.

Part 3 of the examination will have a personality test for 100 marks. Thus, the total number of marks obtainable is 1200.