Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key: Deadline to raise objection extended, new dates and other details here

Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) last date to raise objections against the has been extended till December 6. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the answer keys for PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1.

Candidates can check and raise objections against the Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website. The examination authority will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022 after considering the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key.

PGCET 2022 was conducted on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. While the PGCET 2022 MTech exam was conducted on November 19 between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the PGCET 2022 MCA was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA PGCET 2022 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was held on November 20.

Read: JEE Advanced 2023: IITs bring back class 12 performance criteria for admission

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections