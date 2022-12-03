Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key: Deadline to raise objection extended, new dates and other details here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key till December 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 04:36 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key: Deadline to raise objection extended, new dates and other details here
Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key 2022 | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) last date to raise objections against the has been extended till December 6. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the answer keys for PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1. 

Candidates can check and raise objections against the Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website. The examination authority will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022 after considering the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key.

PGCET 2022 was conducted on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. While the PGCET 2022 MTech exam was conducted on November 19 between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the PGCET 2022 MCA was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA PGCET 2022 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was held on November 20.

Read: JEE Advanced 2023: IITs bring back class 12 performance criteria for admission

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Go to the official website – kea.kar.nic.in
  • Go to the ‘Admissions’ tab and click the link for PGCET: MBA, MCA and MTech
  • On the new page, click on the link for PGCET 2022 answer key
  • Enter PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth
  • Login
  • PGCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Raise objections, if any, with supporting documents
  • Submit.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.