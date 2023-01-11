UPSC NDA-1, CDS-1 exam 2023: Registration date extended till THIS date; know how to apply at upsc.gov.in

File photo

The registration date for UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023 has been extended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The last date to apply for UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam is January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Due to server slow-down, the date has been extended. The UPSC website server was under maintenance on January 10, 2023 from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, which led to a registration date extension.

The official website reads, “Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down.”

A total of 395 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Meanwhile, for UPSC CDS recruitment, 341 posts will be filled. The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be conducted on April 16, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official websites, and other details here.

UPSC NDA 1, CDS-1 2023: Official Websites

upsc.gov.in

upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA 1, CDS-1 2023: how to apply

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA-1 or CDS-1 application form link.

Register yourself with the required details.

Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee. Choose exam centres.

Click on “Submit” for the final submission.

