UPSC IAS exam result 2023: Women take top 3 ranks, check list of CSE 2022 toppers

UPSC IAS exam result 2023: Women take top 3 ranks, check CSE 2022 toppers list

Women candidates took the major share of top ranks as the results for the Civil Services Exam 2022 were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The top three ranks went to Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi. 6 out of the top 10 candidates are women. Here’s the list of CSE 2022 toppers as declared by UPSC.

Rank 1: Ishita Kishore

Rank 2: Garima Lohia

Rank 3: Uma Harathi N

Rank 4: Smriti Mishra

Rank 5: Mayur Hazarika

Rank 6: Gahana Navya James

Rank 7: Waseem Ahmad Bhat

Rank 8: Aniruddh Yadav

Rank 9: Kanika Goyal

Rank 10: Rahul Srivastava