UPSC IAS exam result 2023: Women take top 3 ranks, check list of CSE 2022 toppers

Women candidates took the major share of top ranks as the results for the Civil Services Exam 2022 were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
The top three ranks went to Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi. 6 out of the top 10 candidates are women. Here’s the list of CSE 2022 toppers as declared by UPSC.
Rank 1: Ishita Kishore
Rank 2: Garima Lohia
Rank 3: Uma Harathi N
Rank 4: Smriti Mishra
Rank 5: Mayur Hazarika
Rank 6: Gahana Navya James
Rank 7: Waseem Ahmad Bhat
Rank 8: Aniruddh Yadav
Rank 9: Kanika Goyal
Rank 10: Rahul Srivastava