UPSC CAPF 2022 notification released for 253 Assistant Commandant posts at upsc.gov.in, know how to register online

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Examination, 2022 for the recruitment of 253 Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The last date to apply is May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022 Details

Post: Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2022

No. of Vacancy: 253

Forces wise Details

BSF: 66

CRPF: 29

CISF: 62

ITBP: 14

SSB: 82

Total: 253

UPSC CAPF (AC) Exam 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC: 200/-

For SC/ST/Female/PWD: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CPF AC 2022 Exam Notification: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 20, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 10, 2022 till 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: May 09, 2022

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: May 10, 2022

UPSC CPF AC 2022 Exam Date: August 07, 2021

UPSC CPF AC 2022 Exam Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test and Physical test/Interview.

Notification: upsc.gov.in/Notification