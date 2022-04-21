PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for Specialist Officer posts at pnbindia.in, know salary, how to apply

File photo

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications for 145 Specialist Officer (SO) posts. The last date to apply is May 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pnbindia.in.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Manager (Risk)

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 48170 – 69810/-

Post: Manager (Credit)

No. of Vacancy: 100

Post: Senior Manager (Treasury)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 63840 – 78230/-

Also Read: CRPF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 11 posts with salary up to Rs 75,000, here's how to apply

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Manager (Risk): Candidate must have a Chartered Accountant (CA) OR Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) OR Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks and a Full-time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation Degree with specialisation in Finance and 1 year of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit: 25 to 35 Years

Manager(Credit): Candidate must have a Chartered Accountant(CA) OR Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) OR Graduation Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks and Full-time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation Degree with specialisation in Finance /Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBF) by NIBM Pune/Masters in Financial Management (MFM)/ Masters in Finance and Control (MFC) OR Masters in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics with Minimum 60% marks and 1 year of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit: 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager (Treasury): Candidate must have a Chartered Accountant (CA) OR Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) OR Graduation Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks and a Full-time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation Degree with specialisation in Finance and 3 years of post-qualification experience.

Age Limit: 25 to 37 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, cash cards/ Mobile Wallets.

For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates: 50/-

For All other candidates: 850/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the PNB Website pnbindia.in.

Important Dates for PNB Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: April 20, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 07, 2022

Tentative date of online examination: June 12, 2022

PNB SO Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on online exam and interview.

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: pnbindia.in/Recruitments