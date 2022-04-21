CRPF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 11 posts with salary up to Rs 75,000, here's how to apply

File Photo

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Dy Commandant Engineer. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview which will start on May 19, 2022.

A total of 11 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Notably, the appointment is based on a contractual basis for one year. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CRPF - www.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Interview date, timing, venue (citywise)

Venue I: DIGP, CRPF, JharodaKalan, New Delhi

Date of the interview: May 19 to May 20, 2022

Timing of the interview: 9 am to 6 am

Venue II: DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati, Assam

Date of the interview: May 25 to May 26, 2022.

Timing of the interview: 9 am to 6 am

Venue III: DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana

Date of the interview: June 1 to June 2, 2022.

Timing of the interview: 9 am to 6 am

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidate must be an Indian National and should have an M Tech/ME degree in Civil Engineering from an acknowledged university or institution with a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Salary, age limit

The Consolidated remuneration of the contractual Dy Commandant (Engineer) will be Rs 75,000 (fixed for the duration of the contract). The maximum age limit on the last day of application is 45 years.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates are recommended to reach the interview centre at the allocated time along with the required documents.