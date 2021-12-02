UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2021: Exam centre changed three days before RO ARO exam

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam for Review Officer (RO) Assistant Review Officer (ARO) to be conducted soon. UPSC will be conducted in 22 districts with proper guidelines. According to a UPPSC official notice, some changes have been made to the examination centre.

According to the official notice, the exam centre has been relocated to Shri Sai Inter College, Lakhpera Bagh, Barabanki of Akash Marriage Hall, which is located opposite Zaidpur, Barabanki.

Candidates with a district roll number ranging from 00004 to 018860 in Uttar Pradesh have to now appear in the exam centre. Candidates should be aware that the new admit card will include information regarding the exam centre.

Candidates are encouraged to arrive at the examination centre on time. The exam centre’s code is 12/002.

In the official notification of UPPSC, before the exam to be held on December 5, 2021, three exam centres were updated. Today the exam centre in Barabanki was changed, information about this was released on the website as well as in the media. The commission advised the candidates to reach the exam centre a little earlier than the scheduled time.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2021 Notification: uppsc.up.nic.in