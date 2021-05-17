UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021: BIG update students must know

UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: With speculations and rumours around UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 being rampant, a fake date sheet of High School and Intermediate exams is circulating on social media platforms.

The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). However, the UPMSP i.e. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, has issued a clarification saying that the viral date sheet is fake and students shouldn't believe the same.

UPMSP secretary issues clarification

UPMSP Secretary Divya Kant Shukla issued a clarification saying that "It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news."

UP Board Exams decision likely after May 20

Uttar Pradesh government will most likely make a decision regarding the conduction of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 soon. It will be announced if the exams will be pushed further or will be cancelled, as per the requests of the students.

Uttar Pradesh government had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations a month ago and the authorities are yet to decide whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced on his social media handle that the board exams to be conducted by UPMSP stand postponed till May 20.

Thus, it is expected that the decision regarding the conduction of the Uttar Pradesh board exams will be taken after May 20.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to extend the closure of all schools and educational institutions until further notice, in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.