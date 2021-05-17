CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 cancellation: Bad news for Class 12 students

Lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are eagerly waiting for a final verdict on the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams which were postponed by the Central government on April due to rising coronavirus cases in India. Students are keeping their fingers crossed over the fate of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 as this will directly affect the college admission process, both in India as well as abroad.

Notably, several Indian students go abroad for higher studies, the decision of Union Education Ministry regarding the CISCE and CBSE Class 12 board exams becomes very crucial.

On May 14, it was announced by CBSE that no official decision had been taken yet regarding the Class 12 board exams. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that CBSE Class 12 students would get a 15-day notice period before the exams begin.

Experts maintain that the delay in CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 results will lead to tougher competition for Indian students.

In January 2021, over 10.9 lakh Indian students got enrolled in universities abroad and it was expected that the number would increase in this year as students who had deferred their 2020 admissions or were waiting for a relaxation in pandemic restrictions would also submit their applications. This means that competition will increase and it will create trouble for Indian students if the results get delayed.

It is also believed that the postponement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will also give lesser time to students to focus on foreign university application process.

Several teachers and education experts are of the view that the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 would ne unfair to students as the allocation of marks based on average student performance through the year will not prove helpful for those students who study hard before the exams to obtain good marks. Less marks will again make it difficult for students to get into good colleges abroad.