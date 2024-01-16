Headlines

UGC NET Result 2024 to be out tomorrow, all details inside

The UGC NET December 2023 results will be declared by the NTA on January 17. Candidates can access their results and the final answer key on the official websites.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

In an eagerly awaited announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results for the UGC NET December 2023 examination on January 17. Aspiring candidates who took the exam can access and download their results directly from the official websites at nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET December 2023 examination, which took place on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023, will finally reveal its outcome, with NTA also publishing the conclusive answer key alongside the result declaration.

To determine the candidates' marks in the UGC NET December 2023 exam, a normalization method will be employed by the NTA. This method involves converting the actual marks obtained by applicants in various shifts to the UGC NET 2023 percentile. The UGC NET 2023 scorecard, expected to be released simultaneously, will encompass crucial details such as the candidate's name, application number, parent's name, category, marks obtained in each paper, qualification status, and percentile.

Candidates eagerly anticipating their results can follow a simple set of instructions to swiftly access and download the UGC NET results 2023:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Navigate to the homepage and click on the link labeled "UGC NET December 2023 results."
You will be redirected to a login page.
Enter your credentials to log in.
The UGC NET results for 2023 will then be displayed on your screen.
Save and print out a copy for future reference.

