UGC NET Exam 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced exam dates for JRF, Assistant Professor - Details here

Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday (February 2) announced the UGC NET 2021 exam. The Minister took to Twitter to announced that National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET 2021 exam on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

“National Testing Agency will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021,” tweeted Pokhriyal.

“Read circular attached for more info!” And “Good luck to all participants,” added the Education Minister.

It is to be noted that the UGC NET exam 2021 will be completely computer based test. Interested candidates can visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more information.

The UGC NET 2021 application process will start on February 2, 2021 and it will be completely online. The last date for filling the UGC NET exam 2021 application is March 2, 2021. But the UGC NET 2021 application fee can be paid till March 3, 2021. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the exam will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will carry 100 marks while Paper 2 will carry 200 marks. Candidates should keep tracking the official site of UGC NET for more updates.