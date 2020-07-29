Headlines

UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Topper details, pass percentage; check result @ubse.uk.gov.in

Topper details, pass percentage for UBSE Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th board examination results 2020 declared at the official website of the board -- ubse.uk.gov.in by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE)

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 12:41 PM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th board examination results 2020 at the official website of the board -- ubse.uk.gov.in. According to the latest notifications, Gaurav Sakhlani from Tihari in Gadwal has topped the Class 10 examination with 98.20%, which is 491 out of 500 marks. Beauty Vatsal from Janpad Udham Singh Nagar has topped the Class 12 examination with 96.60% or 483/500 marks.

UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10th exams

The pass percentage for UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 10th exams is 76.91%, a slight rise from 76.43% in 2019.

The second rank has been secured by Jigyasa with 97.80%, which is 489 out of 500 marks in the UBSE Class 10th exams.

The third place is jointly occupied by Shivani Rawat, Tanuj Jangwan, and Lakshita Singh Bisht, each of who scored  77.60% or 488/500 marks in the UBSE Class 10th exams.

Overall, girls have outperformed boys in the UBSE Class 10th exams.

UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 12th exams

The pass percentage for UBSE Uttarakhand Board Class 12th exams is 80.26%, a slight rise from 80.13% in 2019.

The second rank has been secured by Yugal Joshi with 95.40%, which is 477 out of 500 marks in the UBSE Class 12th exams.

The third place is jointly occupied by five students, each of who scored  95% or 475/500 marks in the UBSE Class 10th exams.

The UBSE Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th results were declared at 11 AM while interested students can get their scores at the website ubse.uk.gov.in. 

Earlier, the Director of School Education RK Kunwar, while speaking to the media confirmed that the results were expected to release by mid-August but will be declared in July itself.

 

Here's how to check UBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 online

  1. Visit the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
     
  2. Click on UBSE Result 2020 link available on the home page.
     
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.
     
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
     
  5. Check the result and download the page.
     
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

The class 10 and class 12 Board exams were scheduled to take place in March, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown across the nation, the exams were disrupted.

As a result of that, the remaining exams got conducted between July 15 to July 20. While some students were unable to attend the examination posts due to lockdown, as they live in areas that were then identified as containment zones. 

