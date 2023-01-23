Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Librarian posts, salary offered upto Rs 57,000

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Librarian posts, salary offered upto Rs 57,000
File photo

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting applications for 71 Librarian posts in Intermediate Education and Technical Education in the state. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 10 (5 pm). 

TPSC Vacancy details: 
Librarian under control of the commissioner of Intermediate Education: 40 posts 
Salary: 54,220- 1,33,630 

Eligibility: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce and a Postgraduate Degree in Library Science with first or second class with not less than 50% of marks from a university in India established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act, or a provincial act, or an institute recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

 

Librarian under control of the commissioner of Technical Education: 31 posts
Salary: LEVEL-9-A 56,100; LEVEL-10 57,700

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an Equivalent Professional Degree with at least first class or its equivalent and consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in May/June/2023 and the Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either through a computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) or an offline OMR-based exam of objective type.

Application Processing Fee: Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application processing fee.

Examination Fee: The applicants have to pay Rs 120 toward the examination fee

TPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

READ: APSC CCE 2022: Apply for Combined Competitive Exam at apsc.nic.in, check official notice here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Celina Jaitly birthday: 5 times the No Entry star turned heads with her stunning looks
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
43-year-old Delhi man dies after falling from Noida's tallest building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.