TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Librarian posts, salary offered upto Rs 57,000

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting applications for 71 Librarian posts in Intermediate Education and Technical Education in the state. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, tspsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is February 10 (5 pm).

TPSC Vacancy details:

Librarian under control of the commissioner of Intermediate Education: 40 posts

Salary: 54,220- 1,33,630

Eligibility: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce and a Postgraduate Degree in Library Science with first or second class with not less than 50% of marks from a university in India established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act, or a provincial act, or an institute recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

Librarian under control of the commissioner of Technical Education: 31 posts

Salary: LEVEL-9-A 56,100; LEVEL-10 57,700

Eligibility: Candidate must have a Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an Equivalent Professional Degree with at least first class or its equivalent and consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in May/June/2023 and the Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either through a computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) or an offline OMR-based exam of objective type.

Application Processing Fee: Each applicant must pay Rs 200 towards the online application processing fee.

Examination Fee: The applicants have to pay Rs 120 toward the examination fee

TPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

