TS PECET 2022: Lats date to apply extended till August 12 without late fees, details here

TS PECET 2022 registrations deadline has been extended till August 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:19 PM IST

TS PECET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 registrations deadline has been extended till August 12 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can still submit their applications without late fees on the official website-- pecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PECET 2022: How to apply

  • Candidates must visit the official website-- pecet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Online Registrations' link to submit your application forms
  • A new page would open where you can register and login using your credentials
  • Fill all details, upload the important documents, pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Your TS PECET application form will be submitted
  • Download and print a copy of this PECET form for future references.

DNA Originals
More
