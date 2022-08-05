Search icon
AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result expected soon at amrita.edu: Check here all important details

AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result on August 6 at the official website--amrita.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

AEEE Phase 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is all set to declare the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2022 Phase 2 result on August 6 at the official website--amrita.edu. The candidates need their email ID and date of birth to log in and download the AEEE 2022 scorecard.

The AEEE 2022 Phase 2 result scorecard includes the candidate's personal details, all India rank, roll number and marks secured in the AEEE exam. After the declaration of the result, the AEEE 2022 Counselling process will begin. The candidates who have qualified for the exam will be asked to attend AEEE 2022 Counselling.

The rank list and counselling schedule will also be available along with the AEEE Result. The candidates can register for the counselling process till August 12. Those candidates whose name is on the rank list can appear in the AEEE 2022 counselling process.

AEEE 2022 Result: How to download 

  • Open the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham official website - amrita.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the AEEE result link
  • Enter your email ID and date of birth in the required fields
  • Check and download the AEEE 2022 result for future needs.

Read: AP LAWCET Result 2022 declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in: See how to check here

