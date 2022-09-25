TS ECET 2022 Counselling final round starts today at tsche.ac.in: Check important details here

TS ECET 2022 | Photo : PTI

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 final phase counselling registration will begin today (September 25) at the official website-- tsche.ac.in. Aspirants can register themselves in the TS ECET final phase admission counselling using their application number and date of birth. Reportedly, counselling for 2,877 seats will be done in the final phase.

The certificates for already booked candidates will be verified on September 26. TS ECET 2022 web options exercising and the certificate verification will be conducted from September 25 to 27 and provisional seat allotment orders will be released on September 29.

TS ECET 2022 Final round: Complete schedule

Registration-- September 25

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates-- September 26

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification-- September 25 to 27

Freezing of options-- September 27

TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment-- September 29

Online Self Reporting and payment of fee-- September 29 to October 7

Reporting at the allotted College-- September 30 to October 10

After the final phase of counselling is completed, TSCHE will be the Spot Admission guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges on the official website on September 30.

TS ECET qualified candidates get admission into BE /BTech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into the second year) in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges via the counselling process.

