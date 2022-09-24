Search icon
IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 non-executive posts at iocl.com, check salary, last date to apply

IOCL Recruitment 2022: IOCL has invited applications for 56 non-executives vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

File photo

Indian Oil Corporation India (IOCL) is inviting applications for 56 non-executives vacancies in various locations of the Pipelines Division. The last date to apply is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL, at iocl.com.  

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST/PwBD candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

Pay Scale: Salary Grade for the post of Engineering Assistant (Mechanical), Engineering Assistant (Electrical), Engineering Assistant (T&I) and Engineering Assistant (Operations) shall be Grade IV in the Pay Scale of Rs. 25000-105000.
Salary Grade for the post of Technical Attendant-I shall be Grade I in the Pay Scale of Rs.23000-78000.
Basic Pay, D.A., HRA and such other benefits shall be admissible as per the rules of the Corporation.

Important dates
Commencement of online registration of application: September 12 
Closure of registration of application: October 10
Closure for final submission of application: October 10
Tentative date of downloading online admit card: October 27  
Last date for printing your application and admit card: November 06

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the IOCL official website
On the homepage, go to the careers tab 
Click on the link that reads, “ Recruitment for Filling Non-Executive Vacancies in Pipelines Division (Adv. No.: PL/HR/ESTB/RECT-2022(2) Dated 12.09.2022)”
A new page will open, register and sign in
Apply for IOCL recruitment 2022
Fill in all the details and upload the documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Notification

