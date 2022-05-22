Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: TSLPRB extends last date to apply for 16032 SCT Constable posts

File photo

Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has extended the last date to apply for 16032 Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil/ AR/ SAR CPL/ TSSP), Warder, Fireman and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (IT/Mechanics/Drivers) Vacancy. The last date to apply for May 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, tslprb.in.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4965 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4423 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5010 posts

Constable in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390 posts

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610 posts

Warder (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136 posts

Warder (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

SCT Police Constable (Civil/ AR/ SAR CPL/ TSSP), Warder, Fireman: Candidates must have passed Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognized by the State Government.

SCT Police Constable (IT): Candidates must have passed SSC and must possess ITI Certificate in Electronic, Mechanic OR Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance OR Computer Operator and Programming Assistant OR Mechanic Consumer Electronics OR Electrician.

SCT Police Constable (Mechanics): Candidates must have passed SSC and must possess an ITI Certificate in Wiremen OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter.

SCT Police Constable (Drivers): Candidates must have passed SSC and must possess ITI Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle OR Mechanic Diesel OR Fitter OR candidates Must have passed Intermediate examination and must have possessed either Light Motor Vehicle or HMV License.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through Credit/Debit card/Internet Banking.

For SC/ ST category of Telangana: 400/-

For all other candidates: 800/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website tslprb.in.

Last date for online application submission: May 26, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 26, 2022

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a preliminary written test, physical efficiency test and physical measurement and final written examination.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022 notification: tslprb.in/Notification