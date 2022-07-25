Search icon
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Narendra Modi to help medical students returned from Ukraine

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urged the PM to facilitate Ukrain's return of medical students to Indian colleges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

MK Stalin urge PM to facilitate ukrain return medical students | Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Prime Minister  Narendra Modi to facilitate the continuation of studies either in domestic or foreign colleges for medical students who had to return from Ukraine amid war.  MK Stalin in a letter to the Prime Minister said that there is a 'sense of disappointment' among students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union government as regards continuance of their studies.

"I would therefore request you to direct the NMC (National Medical Commission) and the Union Ministries concerned to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India." If this is difficult, necessary steps need to be immediately taken to provide students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, CM Stalin said.

"Considering the delay which has already happened, I request your urgent intervention in this regard. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu government will offer its full cooperation to all the efforts taken by you on this issue." Since the beginning of the conflict, around 2,000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to Tamil Nadu, one of the largest numbers among all the states in the country, the Chief Minister underlined.

Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities, he said. "Considering this, our State has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable universities abroad," CM MK Stalin said.

(With inputs from PTI)

