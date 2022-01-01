Railway Recruitment 2022: Application process to begin SOON for 21 posts against sports quota – Know how to apply

South Eastern Railway is inviting applications for sports persons to apply against sports quota. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. The application process will begin on January 3. The last date to apply is February 2, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway on rrcser.co.in.

Candidates must filled in applications along with all necessary documents and participation certificates, should be made available at the Railway Recruitment Cell, Garden Reach, Kolkata-700043, by post or in hand, on or before the closing date.

For residents of North Eastern states, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshwadeep, the last date to apply is till February 11, 2022.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of South Eastern Railway, rrcser.co.in.

Click on the sports persons link mentioned on the homepage

Follow the steps and fill in the required details.

Upload the necessary documents.

After filling up the details, click on the ‘preview’ button.

Later submit the application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Examination Fees: The candidate must pay the exam fees for UR/OBC is Rs 500/- and for SC/ST/PwD category candidates is Rs 250/-. Bank draft/ IPO should be issued in favour of FA&CAO, South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach-700043, payable at GPO/ Kolkata.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022 notification: rrcser.co.in/pdf