Railway Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for THESE posts, check how to apply

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The South Central Railway is inviting applications for hospital attendants, nursing superintendent,s and other posts. The recruitment process is for the posts in the medical department of the Hyderabad division on a full-time contract basis. The recruitment drive will fill up 80 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of South Central railway, scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the South Central railway recruitment 2021 is May 29 (5 pm).

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 details:

Post: Specialist Doctor (Anesthetist – 1, Physician -1, Pulmonologist-1)

No. of Posts: 3

Age Limit: Up to 53 years

Salary: Rs.95,000/-

Post: GDMO (Contract Medical Practitioner)

No. of Posts: 16

Age Limit: Up to 53 years

Salary: Rs.75000/-

Post: Nursing Superintendent (Staff Nurse)

No. of Posts: 31

Age Limit: 20-33years

Salary: Rs.44,900/-

Post: Hospital Attendant

No. of Posts: 26

Age Limit: 18-33years

Salary: Rs.18,000/-

Post: Pharmacists

No. of Posts: 02

Age Limit: 20-33years

Salary: Rs. 29,200

Post: Health & Malaria Inspector

No. of Posts: 01

Age Limit: 20-33years

Salary: Rs. 35,400/-

Post: Lab Assistant

No. of Posts: 01

Age Limit: 18-33years

Salary: Rs.21,700

How to apply: Eligible candidates can e-mail the scanned copies of the filled and signed application in the prescribed format attached along with required documents (in pdf) to the Email id: contractmedicalhyb@gmail.com on or before May 29, 2021.

Mode of selection: After scrutiny of the applications received, the same will be shortlisted by the nominating committee based on the Educational, technical qualifications, and experience in the relevant field and based on the administrative requirements.

South Central Railway Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: scr.indianrailways