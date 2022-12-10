Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SBI Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 54 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

SBI Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 54 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply
File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website sbi.co.in till December 29, 2022. The online test is likely to be held in January or February 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation under different advertisements ie., Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24, Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28 and Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 750 for General/ EWS/ OBC category. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category are not required to pay fee.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

  • Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • Click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS” Post
  • Click on the “Apply Online” link
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Melinda Gates uses Paytm to pay at local store in Delhi's Garhi Village, video goes viral

Selection Process: According to the notification, The selection is based on shortlisting-cum-interaction and CTC Negotiation.
Shortlisting: The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted (subject to availability) and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
Interview: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for an interview.
Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in merit.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24.

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.