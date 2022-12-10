SBI Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 54 Specialist Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in, know how to apply

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments. Interested candidates can apply through the official website sbi.co.in till December 29, 2022. The online test is likely to be held in January or February 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation under different advertisements ie., Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24, Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28 and Advt no. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

Application fee: The application fee is Rs 750 for General/ EWS/ OBC category. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category are not required to pay fee.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS” Post

Click on the “Apply Online” link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process: According to the notification, The selection is based on shortlisting-cum-interaction and CTC Negotiation.

Shortlisting: The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted (subject to availability) and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Interview: Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for an interview.

Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in merit.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/24.

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/27.

ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/2022-23/28.