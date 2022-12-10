Melinda Gates uses Paytm to pay at local store in Delhi's Garhi Village, video goes viral

File photo

Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and co-chair of the Gates Foundation, visited the Garhi village in New Delhi on Wednesday and interacted with the elderly women and other locals.

Gates Foundation India posted a video of the 58-year-old chatting with customers of the India Post Payments Bank and senior women pensioners on Twitter.

She also made a purchase at a local shop using the digital payment app Patym. The billionaire could be seen holding a plastic bottle of mineral water in one hand in a video that Gates Foundation India posted on social media. She is holding a phone in the other and scanned the Paytm QR code that was placed in front of the shop.

"@melindagates visited Garhi Village in New Delhi and witnessed how India's #digital public infrastructure is enabling #financialinclusion," the caption of the post read.

Melinda French Gates is the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Wednesday.At a special meeting, between Gates and the chief minister, enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition and agriculture were discussed.

Adityanath tweeted: "Had a wonderful meeting with co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at my official residence in Lucknow today. We had a fruitful discussion regarding better technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition, social security and agriculture in UP".

During their discussion, Gates lauded the work done by Uttar Pradesh in recent years underlining the Covid management and encephalitis control despite a dense population."Amidst the challenges of Covid, the way, the state leadership tackled the issue of dense population and various social challenges is highly commendable," Gates said.She also lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government in the areas of health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment and added, "Uttar Pradesh is a model not only for India but for the whole world".

(With inputs from ANI)