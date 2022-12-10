Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Melinda Gates uses Paytm to pay at local store in Delhi's Garhi Village, video goes viral

Melinda French Gates saw firsthand how India's digital public infrastructure promotes financial inclusion during her visit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Melinda Gates uses Paytm to pay at local store in Delhi's Garhi Village, video goes viral
File photo

Melinda Gates, a philanthropist and co-chair of the Gates Foundation, visited the Garhi village in New Delhi on Wednesday and interacted with the elderly women and other locals.

Gates Foundation India posted a video of the 58-year-old chatting with customers of the India Post Payments Bank and senior women pensioners on Twitter.

She also made a purchase at a local shop using the digital payment app Patym. The billionaire could be seen holding a plastic bottle of mineral water in one hand in a video that Gates Foundation India posted on social media. She is holding a phone in the other and scanned the Paytm QR code that was placed in front of the shop.

"@melindagates visited Garhi Village in New Delhi and witnessed how India's #digital public infrastructure is enabling #financialinclusion," the caption of the post read. 

Melinda French Gates is the co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Wednesday.At a special meeting, between Gates and the chief minister, enhancing technical cooperation in the fields of health, nutrition and agriculture were discussed.

Adityanath tweeted: "Had a wonderful meeting with co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, at my official residence in Lucknow today. We had a fruitful discussion regarding better technical cooperation in the field of health, nutrition, social security and agriculture in UP".

During their discussion, Gates lauded the work done by Uttar Pradesh in recent years underlining the Covid management and encephalitis control despite a dense population."Amidst the challenges of Covid, the way, the state leadership tackled the issue of dense population and various social challenges is highly commendable," Gates said.She also lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh Government in the areas of health security, financial inclusion, nutrition, education, women empowerment and added, "Uttar Pradesh is a model not only for India but for the whole world".

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.