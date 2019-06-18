RRB JE CBT-1: Dates for rescheduled exam announced, details inside

The rescheduled exam dates for the Stage-1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The exam will be held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE).

Candidates who exam was rescheduled can check the new exam date by visiting the official RRB website.

Those candidates whose exam was rescheduled or postponed can visit RRB website from June 26 to June 28, 2019 to check information for the exam.

Candidates can seek all the necessary information regarding admit card by visiting the RRB website.

Candidates whose 1st stage CBT exam was rescheduled can log in with their credentials to the official RRB website to check the exam date, city and time.

Candidates can also download admit card or e-call letter, train travel authority from the website.

The exam will have 100 multiple choice questions which they have to complete in 90 minutes. There will be negative marking as 1/3rd mark will be deducted for every wrong choice.

Follow these steps to download admit card for RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam

Step 1: Log in to the official RRB website

Step 2: Look for a link 'Revised exam schedule/admit card'

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in all the necessary information.

Step 4: Click submit, the admit will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download the admit card, take a print or email it.