Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Registration entended: New dates, how to apply here

Haryana Board of School Education has extended the Haryana Board Exams 2023 registration date till November 28. Candidates who want to register for the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam 2023 can apply from the official website of BSEH-- bseh.org.in. The registration date has been extended for private and government-affiliated and gurukul/Vidyapeeth for the march 2023 exams.

Haryana Board Exams 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site-- bseh.org.in

Click on Class 10 or Class 12 exam registration link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees

Once done click on submit

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850 to apply for the Haryana Board class 10 exam 2023. The last date to register with late fees of Rs 1150 is till December 5 and with Rs 1850 is till December 12. For the Haryana Board class 12 Exam 2023, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs Rs 1050. Rs 1350 as late fees till December 5 and Rs 2050 as late fees till December 12.