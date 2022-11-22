IGNOU admission 2023 registration begins: Check official website, how to apply, application fee

IGNOU Admission 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the application process for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance exams 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply form through the official website – ignou.ac.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the BEd, BSc Nursing and PhD entrance examinations is December 20.

IGNOU BEd, BSc Nursing, PhD Entrance Exams 2023: How to apply

Candidates at first need to go to the official website of IGNOU– ignou.ac.in

Then on the homepage, click on the “Application form for BED/PHD/BSC Entrance Test- January 2023” link

After that click on the BEd, BSc Nursing or PhD exam link

Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the application fees and then submit the form

At last, download and take a printout of the entrance exam form for future reference.

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 for each of the entrance exams in online mode. Before proceeding to fill out the form, the applicant must have the scanned photograph and scanned signature as it is required to upload in the application.